Letter: Abuse of housing order possible

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I feel there is much concern about the broad exemptions in Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation on housing (“Gov. Josh Green signs Hawaii housing emergency proclamation,” Star-Advertiser, July 18).

To me, most egregious is that the Green administration has not yet shared statewide, county-by-county, neighborhood-by-neighborhood affordable housing plans. Indeed, what does Green consider “affordable” and for how long will it remain “affordable”?

As far as I know, there is no proposed metrics dashboard by which progress in affordable housing for local families can be measured and tracked publicly. The governor’s laissez-faire exemptions approach to affordable housing, driven by secret sessions with development interests, may end up generating more inappropriate development — with no community knowledge or consent — without actually increasing the supply of truly affordable housing in perpetuity.

There is concern (lack of trust) that developers, landowners and their supporters will abuse the proclamation and ignore legitimate community concerns similar to abuses of HRS Section 201H-38 (e.g., Manoa Banyan Court, Kuilei Place, Kahoma Village and Kawainui Street Apartments), to maximize “highest and best use” profit without permanent progress on truly affordable housing solutions for local residents and families.

Brett Kurashige

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter