Letter: Abuse of housing order possible

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

I feel there is much concern about the broad exemptions in Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation on housing (“Gov. Josh Green signs Hawaii housing emergency proclamation,” Star-Advertiser, July 18). Read more

