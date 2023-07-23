comscore Letter: Empty house tax will hurt ‘snowbirds’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Empty house tax will hurt ‘snowbirds’

The idea of an empty house tax is an upsetting example of government overreach that would infringe on the peacefully private lives of hundreds of part-time Honolulu residents such as myself (“Panel reviews measure to increase Honolulu housing,” Star-Advertiser, May 18). Read more

