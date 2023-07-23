Editorial | Letters Letter: Empty house tax will hurt ‘snowbirds’ Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The idea of an empty house tax is an upsetting example of government overreach that would infringe on the peacefully private lives of hundreds of part-time Honolulu residents such as myself (“Panel reviews measure to increase Honolulu housing,” Star-Advertiser, May 18). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The idea of an empty house tax is an upsetting example of government overreach that would infringe on the peacefully private lives of hundreds of part-time Honolulu residents such as myself (“Panel reviews measure to increase Honolulu housing,” Star-Advertiser, May 18). As a 79-year-old retiree, I am a typical “snowbird” who enjoys spending winters in my Honolulu apartment to avoid the frigid weather of the East Coast. During the remainder of the year, my apartment is vacant because I don’t want strangers living there. With this tax, government bureaucrats would dictate when and how long I must stay and punish me for disobeying them with a draconian fine (several tens of thousands of dollars). As if Honolulu isn’t expensive enough, this additional expense would be unaffordable and drive me and hundreds of fellow snowbirds away — along with our significant contributions to the economy. So much for the welcoming aloha spirit. I can only hope that sanity will prevail to kill this ill-conceived tax. Geoff Boehm Great Falls, Va. EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Getting rid of cesspools