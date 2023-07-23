comscore Letter: Pre-COVID rail data more concerning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Pre-COVID rail data more concerning

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Reporter Dan Nakaso seemed to suggest that the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii’s comparison of Skyline’s operating costs per passenger to other U.S. light-rail systems was flawed because “COVID-era 2020” data was used (“Now running, Honolulu Skyline’s operating costs in doubt,” Star-Advertiser, July 16). Read more

