Growing up is rarely easy for American teenagers even in the best of circumstances.

Hawaii-born film industry veteran James Sereno has tackled that very subject in his upcoming film “Growing Up Local.” Written and directed by Sereno, the film, which premieres Aug. 4, is the story of contemporary teens in Hawaii whose circumstances are far from the best.

Sereno describes it as an “inside-­out story” that shows a different ­Hawaii than the one seen on network television shows.

“There is a truth to that Hawaii, there is a truth to surfing and bikinis and that life, but there’s also the life that we live, that I live, that most of us who live here grow up and experience,” he said. “I was trying to tell that story, and I call that an ‘inside out story.’ I actually made this movie, the story, for everybody who grew up here. I wasn’t trying to reach a mass audience … or make it appeal to the world.”

Sereno’s protagonist, Stanley Nagata, lives in Waimanalo. His father, Henry, who is raising him as a single parent, demands that Stanley train for a career as a professional boxer, even though it is obvious he doesn’t have the desire or the fire for a successful life in the ring. Stanley’s best friend, Kawika Nobriga, has the fire. He is the top dog of the neighborhood and the caretaker for his father, a Vietnam vet with serious PTSD problems.

Stanley and Kawika and their two friends, Felipe and Fred, aren’t sure what they’re going to do after high school, but college isn’t in their plans. Their immediate concern is their continuing beef with some guys from Palolo.

Stanley’s girlfriend can be a moderating influence on him, encouraging him to continue his education. But she is burdened with family problems of her own. She is also reluctant to fully commit to a guy who can’t prioritize between keeping his grades up and hanging out with the guys.

Sereno said he can relate.

“I grew up in Kapahulu which is a short throw from Palolo. I grew up with friends that sometimes getting into neighborhood fights was just a part of life for survival. I grew up that way. Fighting, playing at the park, and hanging out with my friends.”

Sereno cast Hawaii-based actors in all of the film’s roles. Makoa Sanchez is instantly likable as Stanley; we want him to succeed. Veteran island actor Albert Ueligitone is terrifying as his father, and Thiessen Wright portrays Stanley’s violence-prone best friend, Kawika, with a strong presence.

“I put a lot of my life in this story,” Sereno said. “In many ways, I’m part Stanley. I’m actually part Henry, his father. I’m actually part Kawika, the best friend who’s angry. I’m part Miss Chun (Stanley’s teacher), I went away to college and I came back, so I’m actually a part of all of these different characters in many different ways.”

“GROWING UP LOCAL”

>> Where: Consolidated Theatres, Ward and Pearlridge

>> When: Aug. 4-10 at Ward, Aug. 4-6 at Pearlridge

There will be Q&A sessions following the 7 p.m. show on Aug. 4 at Pearlridge and Aug. 5 at Ward.

>> Cost: $17.75, discounts available for matinees, children and ­seniors

>> Info: growinguplocal.com