Hui Makaala benefit to feature Bloomingdale’s designers

Hui Makaala will feature designers from Blooming­dale’s at its 52nd Annual Scholarship Fund Luncheon and Fashion Show July 30 in a tradition that dates back 77 years.

The event starts at 9 a.m. in the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Coral Ballroom with a silent auction and boutique sales with 30 vendors, followed by a luncheon at noon with entertainment and door prizes. The fashion show begins at 1:30 p.m., spotlighting Aqua and other exclusive Bloomingdale’s ­designers.

The deadline to buy tickets was July 12 but they are still available for $95; call 808-551-8344 to inquire.

Karen Shishido, a Hui Makaala board member, said the group often features local brand designers, but it is not unusual for a national department store to headline the show. In past years, designers have come from Hollywood and San Diego, as well as Japan.

The organization was formed in 1946 following World War II to provide young, English-speaking Okinawans the opportunity to socialize and organize activities and to assist students in the pursuit of higher education. This year 17 scholarships with a total value of $30,000 will be awarded.

Since the scholarship program began back then, Shishido said, “We are proud to say that we have awarded hundreds of scholarships throughout the years. One interesting fact is that many past recipients have sought to give back to Hui Makaala (monetarily and/or volunteering) because of their financial award in the past.”

For more information, call 808-988-1471.