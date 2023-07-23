comscore K-Drama: Jae-chan hunts for clues on ‘While You Were Sleeping’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Jae-chan hunts for clues on ‘While You Were Sleeping’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jae-chan searches for clues in Woo-tak’s case. Hong-joo dreams of Jae-chan getting stabbed and fears it’ll come true. She realizes that Do Hak-young’s release is what leads to the stabbing in the dream; he reassures her the dream won’t come true. Read more

