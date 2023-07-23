K-Drama: Jae-chan hunts for clues on ‘While You Were Sleeping’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“While You Were Sleeping”

Episodes 17-18

6:40 p.m. today

Jae-chan searches for clues in Woo-tak’s case. Hong-joo dreams of Jae-chan getting stabbed and fears it’ll come true. She realizes that Do Hak-young’s release is what leads to the stabbing in the dream; he reassures her the dream won’t come true.

Episodes 19-20

7:50 p.m. today

The tomboy Jae-chan met at the funeral 13 years ago was Hong-joo. Although he only spent a day with her, it’s still vivid in his mind, as it was very memorable.

“Cheer Up”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Monday

An accident during the joint pep rally has strange parallels to the accident that occurred two years ago, causing Jung Woo to spin off into a frenzy. The cheer squad goes on their annual trip, where a stalker is caught following Hae Yi.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

After the media club’s video takes the school by storm, the cheer squad loses most of its freshmen members. The squad also stands to lose their festival management rights to the student council. Min Jae ­discovers the contract between Hae Yi and Young Woong and gives Hae Yi an ultimatum.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 49-50

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Sook-jung threatens Young-shin; Young-shin lies and tells Jong-kwon she needs Sook-jung to return. Min-kyung comes down on Jong-woo for his incompetency. Jung-hoon’s mother dies and Young-shin goes to his side, comforting him.

Episodes 51-52

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Young-shin returns home after Jung-hoon’s mother’s wake. Kyung-su and Young-shin spend some quality time together. Young-shin tells him she thought of him a lot while she was away. She asks if he missed her and he jokingly tells her, “A whole lot.”

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 59

7:50 p.m. Friday

Asin and the Baekje forces abandon Gwanmiseong and flee. While on their heels, Yeon Salta and Seol Ji find out that Doyeong is with Asin and are torn over whether to inform Damdeok. Asin decides that he can no longer tolerate Jinsa’s unilateral ways and envisions a new future for Baekje.

Episode 60

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Despite many opinions to the contrary, Damdeok tells Seol Ji to escort Doyeong back to Goguryeo. After having resigned from his post, Asin hears that Jinsa is going on a hunting trip and decides to put his plan into execution.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.