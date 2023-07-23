Still spinning after 100 years

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ben Takayesu, 77, plans to continue fixing bikes for 10 more years and hopes his three sons will carry on the business.
COURTESY MCCULLY BICYCLE & SPORTING GOODS
If anyone can identify the young men in the photo from 1935, taken in front of the G. Takayesu Bicycle Shop in Waipahu, email staff@mccullybike.com.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ali Kessner, right, and her granddaughter Lily Engle hold up a 1935 photo used as the logo of McCully Bicycle & Sporting Goods. It shows the Waipahu Pedal Pushers, a bike team of young men and boys supported by the G. Takayesu Bicycle Shop, the original store which Kessner’s grandfather (the last man on the right in the photo) founded in 1923.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
McCully Bicycle & Sporting Goods’ Ali Kessner organizes some fishing gear for sale at the family-owned Moiliili shop.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
McCully Bicycle & Sporting Goods’ Ali Kessner organizes some fishing gear for sale at the family-owned Moiliili shop. At top, Kessner’s brother Ben Takayesu works on a customer’s bicycle at the shop’s Hausten Street workshop. The siblings, along with sister Cathy Yasutake, have worked for the business most of their lives.