Hawaii News

City, state ‘public carry’ laws caught in the crosshairs

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A patron glances at the “guns allowed” sign in the window of Alii Coins and Currency at Windward City Shopping Center.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“Guns are just a tool. It just depends on how we use them.” </strong> <strong>Vince Vento </strong> <em>Owner, Alii Coins and Currency, pictured standing in his shop at Windward City Shopping Center </em>

    “Guns are just a tool. It just depends on how we use them.”

    Vince Vento

    Owner, Alii Coins and Currency, pictured standing in his shop at Windward City Shopping Center

Honolulu and the state both recently enacted laws establishing “sensitive places” where the “public carry of firearms” is prohibited, but the measures conflict when it comes to how properties that do allow guns on the premises are required to communicate that to their customers. Read more

