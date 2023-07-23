comscore Downtown Honolulu landscape is shifting for workers, residents, shoppers and visitors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Downtown Honolulu landscape is shifting for workers, residents, shoppers and visitors

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Walmart store closed in April.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The former Remington College building is being converted into a 112-room AC Hotel by Marriott.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The 1132 Bishop office tower is undergoing conversion to 493 residential rental apartments.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Wo Fat Building is being redeveloped with 23 luxury hotel rooms above a 100-seat restaurant.

Three months after the world’s largest retailer pulled out of Honolulu’s central business district, negotiations are pending to buy Walmart’s former downtown site. Read more

