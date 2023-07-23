comscore Hawaii’s health care system receives top scores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s health care system receives top scores

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.

Hawaii once again ranked among the best states overall when it comes to its health care system, just behind Massachusetts, in an extensive analysis of 58 metrics that assess access to care, health outcomes, quality, costs, reproductive care and women’s health. Read more

