comscore Waikiki church resuming lunch ministry after pause to appease city safety concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki church resuming lunch ministry after pause to appease city safety concerns

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Jammer Keanu, sitting near St. Augustine by the Sea Catholic Church on Thursday, had been living unsheltered in Kapahulu for two years before finding housing, which he has been in for about 10 months.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Jammer Keanu, sitting near St. Augustine by the Sea Catholic Church on Thursday, had been living unsheltered in Kapahulu for two years before finding housing, which he has been in for about 10 months.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, St. Augustine’s pastor, the Rev. Lane Akiona, left, spoke with Chester Chin of Revive and Refresh, a nonprofit that provides a mobile hygiene center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, St. Augustine’s pastor, the Rev. Lane Akiona, left, spoke with Chester Chin of Revive and Refresh, a nonprofit that provides a mobile hygiene center.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Melissa Friedt fed her dog, Marco, a portion of her meal Thursday at St. Augustine by the Sea Catholic Church in Waikiki.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Melissa Friedt fed her dog, Marco, a portion of her meal Thursday at St. Augustine by the Sea Catholic Church in Waikiki.

Free hot meals for the needy at St. Augustine by the Sea Catholic Church in Waikiki will resume Monday on church grounds in a move to appease Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and others who urged that the social ministry be discontinued due to public safety concerns. Read more

Previous Story
Volcanic Ash: Green must hit the target in affordable housing push

Scroll Up