Manu O Ke Kai notches fifth straight Hui Wa’a crown

Kahanu Amantiad is looking forward to taking off with her new career as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Coast Guard, but until she embarks on that journey in January, the avid paddler is doing her part to keep Manu O Ke Kai flying high.

Amantiad was a member of Manu’s senior women’s crew that completed an undefeated season and helped the club wrap up a fifth straight Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a Championship on Saturday amid light breezes under clear skies at Keehi Lagoon.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of hard work, and I’m really glad that it’s paying off,” said Amantiad, a Waialua High School product who recently graduated from Cal Poly Humboldt with a degree in kinesiology. “We’ve been practicing shorter (sprint) segments and figuring out where different people should go and where they fit the best in the canoe.

“I’ve been paddling since I was a freshman in high school, and thanks to my mom and dad, I grew up around paddling, so I developed a strong passion for the ocean. With paddling, and going into the Coast Guard, I’ll get to be around the water and have fun, and that’s what life is all about.”

Varina Amantiad, Kahanu’s mother, was Manu’s steerswoman for the senior race. The winning crew, which completed the 11⁄2-mile race in 14 minutes, 5.85 seconds and beat runner-up Lokahi (15:03.34) by nearly a minute, also included Jenna Kiejko, Jacquelyn Reed, Lili Taliulu and Bree Thuston.

“We’re really fortunate that we can paddle together, and this is really special,” Varina Amantiad said. “Looking ahead to states as a steersman, I really want to focus on my turns. For any race you’re in, turns are important, but especially in the senior race because we make five turns. Each turn can result in a second gained or a second lost as we push toward each flag.”

Haleiwa-based Manu O Ke Kai continued its momentous run as the orange-and-white-clad paddlers wrapped up an undefeated season with the win and added to its run of 33 victories in Hui Wa‘a’s past 35 regattas dating back to 2017. Manu racked up 191 points on a regatta-high 18 race victories to top ‘Alapa Hoe (75 points) in the AAA Division (29-plus events).

Manu also registered undefeated seasons in the girls 13, women’s freshmen, men’s 50 and men’s novice A races. Lokahi posted an undefeated season in the mixed boys and girls 18 event.

Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i, which prior to Manu’s three-peat won six Hui Wa‘a crowns in a seven-year stretch, dominated the AA Division (15-28 events) and won the medium-club division with 116 points to hold off Kaneohe (85 points) and Lokahi (84 points) — winner of eight Hui Wa‘a titles in nine tries, including seven straight triumphs, during a streak that ended in 2011.

Lahui O Koolauloa claimed the A Division (up to 14 events) crown with 35 points. Ka Mamalahoe finished second with 33 points, Kumulokahi-Elks and Haleiwa Outrigger tied for third with 31 points apiece and Kamehameha (30 points) finished fifth.

More than 1,700 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 75-and-older represented Hui Wa‘a’s 19 clubs in 44 races spanning 1⁄4 mile to 11⁄2 miles. Winning crews earned seven points toward the team standings, while second-through sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points.

In addition to competing for individual championship medals, crews battled for vital points with the goal of qualifying for the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta on Aug. 5 at Hilo Bay. The top three crews from each Hui Wa‘a event according to the yearlong standings earned automatic berths in the state competition, so the difference between finishing one place higher or lower in any given week over the past two months could have made the difference between qualifying and missing out.

As a bonus for crews that won at Saturday’s championship regatta, winners in each race automatically earned a state berth. This Hui Wa‘a rule, according to race officials, incentivizes teams to enter their best crews, even if they already qualified for states according to point totals.

Ka Mo‘i was one club that took advantage of the rule and competed in the women’s 55 race for the first time this season. It won the race and earned Hui Wa‘a’s second seed in the event as paddlers shift their focus to the state race in two weeks.

“You don’t need to be nervous because you put in all those hours of practice and that’s so important: showing up to practice, putting in the work and being committed,” Kahanu Amantiad said.

The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association holds its championship regatta today at Keehi Lagoon.

NA ‘OHANA O NA HUI WA’A CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a

Hui Wa’a Championship

Saturday

at Keehi Lagoon

Team Standings

Division A

Lahui O Koolauloa 35

Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 33

Kumulokahi-Elks 31

Hale’iwa Outrigger 31

Kamehameha 30

Windward Kai 23

I Mua 16

Team Olelo 15

Kai Poha 14

Pukana O Ke Kai 10

Kamaha’o Canoe Club 9

Kalihi Kai 3

Division AA

Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 116

Kaneohe 85

Lokahi 84

Waikiki Yacht Club 42

Waikiki Beach Boys 42

Division AAA

Manu O Ke Kai 191

‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 75

Individual Results

Girls 12

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Lillia Keesee, Keira Kekoanui, Nalani Keliikoa, Domirie Pelen-Lopez, Ehiku Pontes-Husemann, Tamara Sunia) 2:27.01; 2. Lokahi 2:30.17; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 2:31.22; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:32.00; 5. Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:44.99

Boys 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Soul Burgoyne, Reign Chun, Kaua Hudgens, Kikau Hudgens, Douglas Maea, Malachi Rego) 2:23.53; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:32.54; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:39.03; 4. Kalihi Kai 2:57.73; 5. Kaneohe 3:06.30

Girls 13

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Pualiliawai Clarke, Mahealani Gormley, Olivia Smith, Eliana Stultz, Karlie Vierra-Silva, Ava Williams) 2:29.39; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:33.54; 3. Kaneohe 2:34.83; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:35.51; 5. Lokahi 2:41.30

Boys 13

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Nico Esguerra, Ez Fitzsimmons, Ian Ramos, Jaeden Rego, Kaliko Sellesin, Tupu Su’a) 2:07.53; 2. Kaneohe 2:20.96; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:27.06; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:30.17; 5. Lokahi 2:35.21

Girls 14

1. Kaneohe (Jayley Arikawa, Kaella Lauro, La’akea Loo, Josalyn Nakayama Yogi, Eva Rosario, Hayden Smith) 2:13.92; 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:16.47; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:20.41; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 2:22.87; 5. Lokahi 2:39.17

Boys 14

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kekai Amantiad, Nico Esguerra, Colt Gomersall, Sky Hirota, Kingston Kealoha, Kea Lerner) 1:58.26; 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:06.07; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:11.94; 4. Kaneohe 2:20.40; 5. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:26.98

Mixed Boys and Girls 12

1. Kumulokahi-Elks (Leyah Barretto, Jai Bjorkholm, Miko Cvilikas, Matteo Kuhau, Paliku Ortiz, Adrian Saucedo) 2:24.19; 2. Kaneohe 2:30.28; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 2:30.62; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:32.57; 5. Lokahi 2:48.08

Mixed Novice B

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Johnny Beck, Elaine Brown, Guilherme Fernandes Da Silva, Justina Leach, Lindsey Thompson, Andrei Tregubov) 2:02.04; 2. Windward Kai 2:05.04; 3. Kamehameha 2:06.37; 4. Kaneohe 2:06.82; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:07.19

Women Novice B

1. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:14.27

(Tajana Alo, Haley Mathis, Jill Rabaino, Rochelle Ramirez, Amber Rose, Sunny Unga); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:20.28; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:23.32; 4. Windward Kai 2:30.45; 5. Kaneohe 2:34.64

Men Novice B

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kyle Bennett, Fernando Carvalho Pacheco, Ty Ching, William Deblois, Joe Rogers, Jason Samarin) 4:04.62; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:05.88; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:08.02

Girls 15

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Adrian Akau, Tyler Kaopuiki, Faith Manlapit, Brystie Raspotnik, Lola Raspotnik, Leichelle Tabangcura) 4:37.83; 2. Lokahi 4:55.78; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:58.47; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:09.27; 5. Kaneohe 5:09.90

Boys 15

1. Waikiki Yacht Club (Cole Carson, Kingston Dimagiba, Joshua Higa, Axel Hufen, Drew Lohr, Tobias Nell) 4:07.27; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:08.41; 3. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:08.74; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 4:09.72; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:32.23

Girls 16

1. Kamehameha (Kanani Akau, Taylor Gonsalves, Aaliyah Ito, Lily Merritt, Mahina Monsarrat-Ohelo, Maelia Thomas) 4:38.73; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:49.30; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 5:05.23; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 5:16.94; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:34.55

Boys 16

1. Lokahi (Kama Akana-Phillips, Kia Arroyo, Dan Jean-Baptiste, Keilen Maon, Kai Naus, Jahsiah Sabanal) 3:50.27; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:00.27; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:04.63; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:07.76; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:26.41

Girls 18

1. Lokahi (Hi’iaka Aipia White Eagle, Noelani Hopfe, Gerricka Pang, Lexy Saena, Lucy Shanefield, Kiki Tamashiro) 4:26.94; 2. Kamehameha 4:30.91; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:44.95; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:10.34; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:11.12

Boys 18

1. Lokahi (Dan Jean-Baptiste, Ryu Kalua, Caleb Ledesma, Logan Ledesma, Dayson Li’i, Bryceson Pang) 3:46.78; 2. Kaneohe 3:55.35; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:00.17; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:08.10; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:19.12

Mixed Boys and Girls 18

1. Lokahi (Kia Arroyo, Logan Ledesma, Bryceson Pang, Gerricka Pang, Lexy Saena, Kiki Tamashiro) 4:11.51; 2. Kaneohe 4:17.13; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:20.61; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 4:20.94; 5. Kamehameha 4:32.52

Women 75

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Bea Anderson, Kathleen Cameron, Georgia Campbell, Aunty Kalei Keamo, Randy Pisani, Geri Tavares) 6:17.98

Men 75

1. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club (Bruce Ames, Bill Hunt, Vernon Ramos, Ellis Smith, Kimbal Thompson, Warren Watts) 5:35.47

Women 70

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Gloria Butterworth, Linda Cox, Judy Myers, Dawn Peerson, Yolanda Racca, Charlyn Sales) 5:05.31; 2. Kai Poha 5:11.81; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:24.66

Men 70

1. Lokahi (Ka’ai Fernandez, Colin Galang, Marshall Giddens, Shaka Madali, Billy Rees Jr, Burt Shimoda) 4:21.35; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:26.64; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:32.87; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:37.37; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:09.02

Women 65

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Brenda Bunting, Kay Burgoyne, Susie Giambalvo, Helen Kalili, Charlyn Sales, Ginger Williams) 5:32.96

Men 65

1. Team Olelo (Wink Arnott, Mark Denzer, Kevin Maloney, Kevin Mokuahi, Douglas Ostrem, Eddie Perreira Jr) 4:33.05; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:38.00; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:43.19; 4. Lokahi 4:49.26

Women 60

1. Waikiki Yacht Club (Joy Arizumi, Joan Bennet, Cecile Chisholm, Lori Elwood, Anne Li, Shari Nakaoka) 4:59.27; 2. Kaneohe 5:16.80; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 5:22.73

Men 60

1. Manu O Ke Kai (George Cox, John Hoogsteden, Ed Kama, Michael Knott, Albert Lagunte, Charlie Walker) 4:18.41; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:23.93; 3. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:38.87; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:42.10

Women 55

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Gail Beckley, Mags Dentremont, Lisa Kaaekuahiwi, Ipo Kaeo, Al Momoa, Branz Williams) 4:49.20; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:55.48; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:04.54; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:06.57; 5. Team Olelo 5:40.87

Men 55

1. I Mua (Michael Conching, David Nichols, Joel Olegario, Mike Sonognini, Lloyd Tanaka, Neil Yamamoto) 4:14.76; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:17.76; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:26.35; 4. Team Olelo 4:26.66; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:37.83

Women 50

1. Hale’iwa Outrigger (Makana Clarke, Jane Duncan, Deidre M. Erickson, Folly Murdock, Linda Thoresen, Tani Waye) 4:43.09; 2. Windward Kai 4:56.08; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:00.10; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:01.60; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:06.61

Mixed Men and Women 55

1. Hale’iwa Outrigger (Jane Duncan, Deidre M. Erickson, Randy Johnson, Scott Mcintire, Folly Murdock, Yago Yago) 4:25.91; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:26.31; 3. Windward Kai 4:27.75; 4. Kamehameha 4:29.52; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:34.77

Men 50

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ama Amantiad, Sam Fisher 3rd, Richard Kamikawa, Thomas Schlotman, Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams) 3:46.78; 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 3:58.98; 3. Kamehameha 4:05.02; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:18.46; 5. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:41.18

Women Novice A

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Monique Cole, Lei Fisher, Rachel Harris, Niki Kirby, Sami Palhano , Kelsie Rogers) 4:38.71; 2. Kaneohe 4:42.09; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:42.63; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:46.98; 5. Team Olelo 4:49.36

Men Novice A

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ken Capes, Kevin Courville, Scott Fisher, Kamu Flynn, Pomai Hoapili, Reinier Serra) 3:48.97; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 3:54.47; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:02.33; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:08.78; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:09.93

Women Freshmen

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Erica Adamczyk, Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Jenna Kiejko, Bree Thuston, Kiani Watkins-Deckert) 4:19.12; 2. Kaneohe 4:29.76; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:39.93; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:50.53; 5. I Mua 4:51.73

Men Freshmen

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Cito Bortolai, Tavita Maea, Thomas Pule, Solomon Souki, Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams) 3:34.95; 2. Kaneohe 3:43.97; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:58.05; 4. Kai Poha 4:04.50; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:09.19

Women Sophomore

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Monet Bisch, Ivy Blomfield, Danielle Cretsinger, Jacquelyn Reed, Barbara Souki, Lili Taliulu) 4:24.44; 2. Kaneohe 4:32.25; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:41.84; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:42.03; 5. Windward Kai 4:43.10

Men Sophomore

1. Kaneohe (Keoni Anderson, Mason Cambra, Nai Kahale, Seth Ramolete, Harley Salis, Kamu Valmoja) 3:45.06; 2. Lokahi 3:52.91; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 3:54.11; 4. I Mua 3:54.51; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:01.25

Women Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Jenna Kiejko, Jacquelyn Reed, Lili Taliulu, Bree Thuston) 14:05.85; 2. Lokahi 15:03.34; 3. Kaneohe 15:12.47; 4. Windward Kai 16:51.53

Men Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Cito Bortolai, Sam Fisher 3rd, Richard Kamikawa, Thomas Schlotman, Thomas Schlotman, Ramsey Van Blyenburg) 12:23.47; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 13:00.84; 3. I Mua 13:01.10; 4. Lokahi 13:05.94

Women 40

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Tracie Carreiro, Chrystal Haia, Nani Haia, April Polite, Myrnz Resep, Branz Williams) 4:24.13; 2. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:25.21; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:32.65; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:53.28; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:56.12

Men 40

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Steve Gerwig, Eric Ichinose, Swenson Ikertang, Eric Lentz, Charles Meyer, Lale Turcan) 3:51.00; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 3:51.32; 3. Lokahi 4:09.54; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:15.61; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:16.13

Women Open Four

1. Lokahi (Chloe Heiniemi, Ashley Leinbach, Sarah Post, Esther Widiasih) 4:54.69; 2. Hale’iwa Outrigger 5:06.21; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:08.54; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:09.81; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 5:10.78

Men Open Four

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Tavita Maea, Thomas Pule, Solomon Souki, Ramsey Van Blyenburg) 3:52.53; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:04.28; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:16.28; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:17.79; 5. Lokahi 4:27.01

Mixed Men and Women 40

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ken Capes, David Fuga, Gordean Kaluahine, Michele Sales, Jacob Sensano, Carla Vierra) 4:10.85; 2. Kamehameha 4:18.77; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:19.03; 4. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:26.27; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:27.01

Mixed Men and Women

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Janalei Kahoalii, Ashley Lincoln, Leolani Marquez, Ryan Sanford, Tyler Sanford, Lanaki Sanford Kalauli) 4:01.77; 2. Kaneohe 4:08.24; 3. Kai Poha 4:08.92; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:09.61; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 4:25.73