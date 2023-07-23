comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 23, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 23, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Honolulu resident Stanley Louis spotted the Hawaiian Goofy surf and skateboard shop in the Ueno district of Tokyo in November. Photo by Diane Louis.

  • Honolulu residents Earl Kawaguchi and Linda Kami­moto snapped a selfie in front of the Aloha Table Waikiki restaurant near the Hoshigaoka subway station in Nagoya, Japan, in November.

  • Kaneohe resident Pat Lee discovered a painting of a humuhumunukunukuapuaa, the Hawaii state fish, in a painting at the St. Armands Circle Art Festival in Sarasota, Fla., in November. He explained its name and significance to the artist, who only knew it was a Hawaiian fish.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

