Editorial | Letters Letter: Biden allegations can't compare to Trump's Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

When it comes to misinformation, there is social media, faux news and now, Cal Thomas. In his recent column on drugs in the White House, Thomas really went to town ("Drugs in the White House ignored when Dems in power," Star- Advertiser, July 18). He wrote of "alleged money laundering, dealings in possible violation of the law" and the topper, "accusations of alleged scandal." This is part of the right-wing attempt to create equivalency between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. On Biden we have accusations, allegations and possibilities; whereas with the human crime wave named Donald Trump, we have documents, witnesses and other evidence, even including confessions from Trump himself! Case closed! Or soon will be … Jim Keefe Waikiki