Letter: Climate change affects Dems and Republicans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many Republicans in Congress and elsewhere have recklessly politicized and denied climate change. However, they have a serious problem. Read more

Many Republicans in Congress and elsewhere have recklessly politicized and denied climate change. However, they have a serious problem. Climate change impacts Republicans as well as Democrats. It does not discriminate. Dishonesty and delusion are trumped by reality.

The obvious marked increase in the frequency, scale and intensity of extreme weather events like the wildfires and heat domes affects individuals and communities, regardless of politics and ideology.

The time is many decades overdue to honestly and effectively face climate reality and to more rapidly transition from fossil fuels to renewable clean energy, including solar, wind and wave.

Extreme weather events are causing death and suffering, disrupting and changing lives, increasing expenses, and things will only get worse. Future generations will be impacted for centuries and likely millennia.

Republicans in Congress and elsewhere need to not only wake up to reality, but act responsibly and morally for a change.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter