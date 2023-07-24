Letter: CNBC ranks Hawaii low in economic health

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CNBC just came out with its rankings of the “Top States For Business.” As usual, Hawaii ranked as one of the worst states to do business, coming in at No. 47.

CNBC also ranked the 10 states with the worst economies. Hawaii was one of the worst states coming in at No. 10.

If that’s not bad enough, CNBC ranked the 10 worst states for infrastructure. Hawaii, once again, made the list, coming in at No. 8.

With all these deficits, somehow we can afford to build a $10 billion rail system that will cost more than $100 million a year to operate and maintain. Even assuming that the most optimistic ridership projections are true, less than 10% of the people will use it.

The people of Hawaii allowed this to happen and will bear the burden of this monstrosity for generations to come. Sad.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

