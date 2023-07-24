comscore Letter: Gentrification threatens community’s livelihood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Gentrification threatens community’s livelihood

In his book, “Poverty in America,” Matthew Desmond’s question, “Who really benefits?” lies at the core of Waipahu’s redevelopment plan. Closing two grocery stores close to rail stations raises my concern as a former resident with family still in Waipahu. Read more

