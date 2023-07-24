Letter: U.S. should challenge Israel in Security Council

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A member of the U.S. House of Representatives was criticized for calling Israel racist for its treatment of Palestinians. The description was inaccurate. Read more

A member of the U.S. House of Representatives was criticized for calling Israel racist for its treatment of Palestinians. The description was inaccurate. Palestinians differ from Israeli Jews in ethnicity and religion, not race.

Still, Israel has treated Palestinians badly. By building hundreds of thousands of homes for Jews on land Palestinians considered theirs, Israel has made the proposed two-state solution impossible.

The United States is unhappy with the policies of the Netanyahu government. It should express its displeasure by ending the policy of vetoing Security Council resolutions that criticize Israel.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

