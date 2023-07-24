Off The News: Former labor leader sentenced

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brian Ahakuelo, former business manager of Hawaii’s Local Union 1260 of the Inter­national Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, has been sentenced to more than 11-1/2 years in federal prison for conspiracy, embezzlement, wire fraud and money laundering. The labor official put family members on the payroll, indulged in luxurious trips and used other schemes to skim money from union coffers, rigging a vote to raise dues when the easy cash ran out.

After his labor grift was exposed, Ahakuelo was accused of stealing a package while on a delivery job. Given his attachment to theft and the harm Ahakuelo did to his fellow union members, as well as the union’s reputation, the sentence hardly seems long enough.