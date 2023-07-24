comscore Off The News: Former labor leader sentenced | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off The News: Former labor leader sentenced

Brian Ahakuelo, former business manager of Hawaii’s Local Union 1260 of the Inter­national Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, has been sentenced to more than 11-1/2 years in federal prison for conspiracy, embezzlement, wire fraud and money laundering. Read more

