Agencies seek to designate areas as critical habitat for green sea turtles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Agencies seek to designate areas as critical habitat for green sea turtles

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 If approved, more than 2,000 acres of nesting and basking beaches in Hawaii would be set aside to protect green sea turtles. One of two subadult green turtles raised in captivity at Sea Life Park makes its way toward the ocean for release at Kaupo Beach Park in Waimanalo.

  • COURTESY U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE Baby honu are released into the sea at French Frigate Shoals.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serv­ice and NOAA Fisheries are proposing to designate more than 2,000 acres of nesting and basking beaches in Hawaii as critical habitat for the threatened green sea turtle. Read more

