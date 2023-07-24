Fine urged for damage caused by yacht off Maui
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:19 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
About 20,000 square feet of coral and reef was damaged at Honolua Bay by a grounded 45-foot yacht.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree