Hawaii News

Fine urged for damage caused by yacht off Maui

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES About 20,000 square feet of coral and reef was damaged at Honolua Bay by a grounded 45-foot yacht.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is recommending a “conservative” fine of about $117,000 for the yacht owner responsible for damaging coral and live rock at Maui’s Honolua- Mokuleia Bay Marine Life Conservation District. Read more

