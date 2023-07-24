comscore Honolulu triples homeless cleanup crew efforts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu triples homeless cleanup crew efforts

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

The city has tripled its workforce that clears homeless encampments across Oahu every day and night — Monday through Friday — with some cleanups on weekends. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: July 14-20, 2023

Scroll Up