comscore FC Hawaii crowned USYS champions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

FC Hawaii crowned USYS champions

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The FC Hawaii 09 Girls soccer team was crowned champions after downing Brandon Futbol Club 3-1 in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship U14 game on Sunday in Orlando, Fla. Read more

