Lanikai claims fifth straight OHCRA title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Lanikai claims fifth straight OHCRA title

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Winning Lanikai women’s senior paddlers powered around a turn during Sunday’s OHCRA Championships at Keehi Lagoon.

    Winning Lanikai women’s senior paddlers powered around a turn during Sunday’s OHCRA Championships at Keehi Lagoon.

While the collective field of outrigger canoe clubs was climbing the proverbial stairs to top the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association ranks, Lanikai Canoe Club took the express elevator headed to the penthouse. Read more

