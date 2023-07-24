Lanikai claims fifth straight OHCRA title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While the collective field of outrigger canoe clubs was climbing the proverbial stairs to top the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association ranks, Lanikai Canoe Club took the express elevator headed to the penthouse. Read more

While the collective field of outrigger canoe clubs was climbing the proverbial stairs to top the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association ranks, Lanikai Canoe Club took the express elevator headed to the penthouse.

Three-time defending Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association state champion Lanikai continued its undefeated run through the summer sprint season and notched its fifth consecutive AAA division (31-45 crews entered) title on Sunday at the OHCRA Championship regatta at Keehi Lagoon.

Prior to the regatta, Lanikai coach and veteran paddler Scott Freitas said that the season resembled a steady climb, and that he pressed his club to “ride the elevator all the way to the top” as they pursued the “Drive for Five” championship streak with an eye on a fourth state title to cap the summer sprint season.

Lanikai completed the sweep of all six official OHCRA regattas this summer and has now won 30 straight OHCRA competitions dating back to 2017. The green-and-white clad club tallied 226 points on a regatta-best 23 victories in the large-club division to top Hui Nalu (130 points), Kailua (127 points), Keahiakahoe (109 points) and Outrigger (97 points).

Through the first 22 races, Lanikai posted 96 points and established a sizable advantage over Hui Nalu (59), Kailua (58), Outrigger and Keahiakahoe (56 points apiece) thanks in large part to eight early victories, including a streak of seven straight during that span. Lanikai then blitzed through the open adult races, winning six straight contests capped by victories in the senior women’s and men’s races to cap undefeated seasons in those marquee events and put the club ahead by nearly 50 points.

“Every week you face a different set of conditions, so it’s great to finish undefeated going into states and help the club with the overall goal of winning the championship,” said Lanikai paddler Dana Yaross after helping power Lanikai’s senior women to victory. Building on the metaphor of riding the elevator to the top, “You want to make sure all the mechanisms are working and keep tabs on them so you end up where you want to be at the end. You always need to have a backup plan and be able to swap in someone on a crew if something happens.”

Lanikai’s undefeated senior women’s crew also featured Joey Foti, Kamalani Freitas, Aulani Hall, Carolyn Seto-Mook and Laura Young and finished the 11⁄2-mile event in 13 minutes, 40.54 seconds to beat Outrigger (14:05.33) and Hui Nalu (14:08.49).

Lanikai’s unbeaten senior men’s crew included Matt Crowley, Paie Moehau, Aaron Norris, Raven Pokini, Igor Sobreira and Karel Trasnak Jr. The veteran squad flew through the five-turn, 11⁄2-mile race in 11:26.52 and topped Outrigger (12:00.86) and Hui Nalu (12:09.40)

Lanikai also saw its boys 18 (Abhi Erukulapati, Luc Lambert, Shay Able, William Cruz, Spencer Niemann and Reece Ventura), men’s sophomore (Kahele Anderson, Ryan Dolan, Alakai Freitas, Jordan Gomes, Pokini and Crowley), girls 18 (Kule‘a Bruhn, Kawena Harbottle, Jenna Jaffe, Peaches Kay, Tabitha Mansell and Alohilani Morris), women’s novice B (Tracy Buscher, Aimee Durrant, Mel Hurwitz, Lana Kingham, Ninya Ybarra and Taylor Young) and women’s masters 60 (Lisa Barney, Melanie Bailey, Susan Butterbaugh, Cindi Chess, Barrie Morgan and Kelly Smith) crews complete undefeated seasons.

Additional crews that wrapped up undefeated OHCRA seasons were Hui Nalu’s women’s masters 70 (Lurline McGregor, Lita Blankenfeld, Mary Fern, Dayna Owskey, Katie Scott and Christie Gibson) and Kailua’s women’s masters 65 (Cindy Cobb-Adams, Linda Fernandez, Vivian Griffin, Lois Hewlett, Carleen Ornellas and Sandy Scafe-Kalama).

Leeward Kai (57 points) captured the AA division (16-30 crews entered) ahead of Waikiki Surf Club (50 points) and Healani (43 points).

Hui Lanakila (27 points) took gold in the A division (1-15 crews entered) in a close battle with New Hope (24 points), Kai Oni (17 points), Koa Kai (16 points) and Waimanalo (13 points).

More than 3,000 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-under to 70-and-above represented OHCRA’s 18 member clubs in 44 races spanning a quarter mile to 11⁄2 miles. Paddlers braved the near-90-degree heat and enjoyed steady trade wind breezes that picked up in the afternoon.

Winning crews earned 7 points toward the team standings, while second-, third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points, respectively. The top four crews from each OHCRA event based on cumulative point standings earned automatic berths in the HCRA State Championship Regatta on Aug. 5 at Hilo Bay.

“The goal is to reach the penthouse, and we’re still ascending,” Freitas said moments after steering Lanikai’s men’s 55 crew to victory. “There are sacrifices that needed to be made here at the Oahu Championships to make sure we finish in the top two seeds in as many races as possible; the main goal is waiting for us two weeks from now in Hilo Bay. Now it’s time to fine tune and get our crews ready for states.”

OHCRA

OHCRA Championship

Sunday

at Keehi Lagoon

Team Standings

Division AAA Events Pts

Lanikai Canoe Club 42 226

Hui Nalu Canoe Club 44 130

Kailua Canoe Club 43 127

Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 34 109

Outrigger Canoe Club 37 97

Division AA Events Pts

Leeward Kai Canoe Club 27 57

Waikiki Surf Club 25 50

Healani Canoe Club 19 43

Division A Events Pts

Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 13 27

New Hope Canoe Club 15 24

Kai Oni Canoe Club 13 17

Koa Kai Canoe Club 11 16

Waimanalo Canoe Club 15 13

Anuenue Canoe Club 4 8

Makaha Canoe Club 12 4

Ewa Pu`uloa Outrigger 7 2

Keola O Ke Kai Canoe Club 6 2

Honolulu Pearl Canoe Club 6 0

Individual Results

Special Event

Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:31.47; Makaha Canoe Club 2:39.26; Kailua Canoe Club 2:48.21; Lanikai Canoe Club 2:48.78; Waikiki Surf Club 3:08.81

Girls 12 & Under

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:19.43 (Naomi Alama, Ilena Hoohuli, Raeliya Kauhane, Rhylee Keli’i-Makinano, Kupeehina Mcginn, Pumehana Puaoi-Perry); 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:20.92; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 2:25.07; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:25.58; 5. New Hope Canoe Club 2:28.96

Boys 12 & Under

1. Kailua Canoe Club 2:08.60 (Campbell Bagood, Isaac Berryman, Banyan Dye, Ash Kubo, Talon Moya, Kamauliola Nowaczyk); 2. Waikiki Surf Club 2:11.69; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:12.05; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:17.73; 5. Makaha Canoe Club 2:27.20

Mixed Boys And Girls 12

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:23.44 (Zerahiah Duseigneur, Ezell Fernandez-Aweau, Ezekiel Kelii-Freimark, Ka’upena Keopuhiwa, Leihua Puaoi-Channels, Kaleilehua Victor); 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:24.65; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:31.66; 4. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:36.51; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 2:43.85

Girls 13 & Under

1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:19.33 (Kaha’i Brown, Nina Kjonegaard, Kamala Rodrigues, Maia Stefanov, Callie Thompson, Nysa Yamasato); 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 2:19.67; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:20.58; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 2:24.61; 5. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:25.29

Boys 13 & Under

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:04.93 (Riley Ching-Pickett, Caleb Demello, Nalu Hillen, Kana Hillen, Ka’aua Kenui, Kala Resurrection); 2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:05.93; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:06.62; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:07.43; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 2:09.19

Girls 14 & Under

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:13.40 (Shore Hong, Teiana Keliihoomalu, Kameaaloha Kenui, Mala’e Martinez-Peapealalo, Hiialo Tom-Aiu, Kyra Ward); 2. Waikiki Surf Club 2:17.75; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:19.05; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:19.45; 5. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:24.74

Boys 14 & Under

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:00.65 (Kanalu Faufata, Jonah Gora-Aina, Nalu Hillen, Keahi Kaowili-Saniatan, Kingston Lee-Caballes, Ezekiel Wong); 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:05.19; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:05.74; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:09.30; 5. Waikiki Surf Club 2:10.65

Open Keiki

Outrigger Canoe Club 2:24.78; Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:29.38; Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:38.44; Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:43.65; Waikiki Surf Club 2:45.78

Women Novice B

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:10.35 (Tracy Buscher, Aimee Durrant, Mel Hurwitz, Lana Kinghan, Ninya Ybarra, Taylor Young); 2. Koa Kai Canoe Club 2:17.72; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:18.86; 4. Healani Canoe Club 2:26.94; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 2:28.18

Mixed Novice B

1. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 2:03.01 (Zoe Curley, Josh Drury, Kevin Kaio, Michelle Leung, Mel Parker, Wink Winkenhower); 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:10.39; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 2:10.98; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 2:13.18; 5. Waikiki Surf Club 2:13.75

Men Novice B

1. Kailua Canoe Club 3:57.78 (Henry Bley-Vroman, Derek Ferguson, Devin Frisch, Samuel Goldenbaum, Grant Ruddick, Eric Stallman); 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:00.74; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:02.89; 4. Kai Oni Canoe Club 4:03.26; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:06.45

Girls 15 & Under

1. Waikiki Surf Club 4:44.35 (Mahie Kaleleiki, Anuhea Kealoha, Laule’a Meyer, Fay Nuuhiwa, Lilinoe Wilson, Gweneth Yoshimura); 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:47.37; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:53.31; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:55.80; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:01.59

Boys 15 & Under

1. Kailua Canoe Club 4:06.95 (Logan Bergevin, Oscar Dawrs, Kaimana Fake, Benjamin O’connor, Nakoa Palmer, Kala’i Watanabe); 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:18.90; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:23.95; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:24.50; 5. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:24.84

Girls 16 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:41.24 (Nanea Harbottle, Alexis Heyer, Peaches Kay, Keona Klutz, Alohilani Morris, Naomi Wong); 2. Waikiki Surf Club 4:54.01; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 5:15.28; 4. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 5:17.85; 5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:23.17

Boys 16 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:01.03 (Rain Ahlgren, Castle Foti, Jaemon Foti, Zayn Khan, Carter Tseu, Jack Zinsius); 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:06.84; 3. Koa Kai Canoe Club 4:14.09; 4. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 4:15.24; 5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:16.63

Girls 18 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:32.62 (Kule’a Bruhn, Kawena Harbottle, Jenna Jaffe, Peaches Kay, Tabitha Mansell, Alohilani Morris); 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:42.26; 3. Waikiki Surf Club 4:44.21; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:44.74; 5. Healani Canoe Club 4:58.81

Boys 18 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:50.24 (Shay Able, William Cruz, Abhi Erukulapati, Luc Lambert, Spencer Niemann, Reece Ventura); 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:01.17; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 4:07.42; 4. Kai Oni Canoe Club 4:07.76; 5. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:08.75

Mixed Boys And Girls 18

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:13.29 (Madison Driscoll, Taylor Inouye, Quinlan Pharaon, Tristan Rizzo-Murray, Stryker Scales, Ava Voss); 2. Healani Canoe Club 4:23.16; 3. Waimanalo Canoe Club 4:33.17; 4. New Hope Canoe Club 4:35.48; 5. Keola O Ke Kai Canoe Club 4:44.14

Women Novice A

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:25.08 (Kelsey Lawley, Michelle Nelson, Bettina Ngweno, Tori Rooks, Valentina Trejos, Shea Van Klompenberg); 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:27.57; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:27.84; 4. Kai Oni Canoe Club 4:34.23; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 4:41.69

Men Novice A

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:50.44 (Andrew Chen, Nick De La Mare, Todd Lewis, Kaena Place, Chad Thompson, Wailani Wong); 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:51.21; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 3:53.19; 4. New Hope Canoe Club 4:00.17; 5. Waikiki Surf Club 4:04.29

Women Freshmen

1. Kailua Canoe Club 4:27.32 (Sydney Budde, Jessica Deery, Sarah Emerson, Jojo Lee, Ginger Lockette, Maile Villablanca); 2. Waikiki Surf Club 4:28.38; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:34.81; 4. Healani Canoe Club 4:40.36; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:46.31

Men Freshmen

1. Outrigger Canoe Club 3:37.77 (Harrison Deisroth, Nathan Loyola, Billy Pratt, Bobby Pratt Jr, Jesse Solis, Kamealoha Wilson); 2. Kailua Canoe Club 3:39.47; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:40.43; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:45.82; 5. Healani Canoe Club 3:51.39

Women Sophomore

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:27.41 (Tina Craveiro, Kamalani Freitas, Lauren Gaeta, Rachel Harbottle, April Nakayama, Carolyn Seto-Mook); 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:32.80; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 4:39.62; 4. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:48.21; 5. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:49.61

Men Sophomore

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:39.42 (Kahele Anderson, Matt Crowley, Ryan Dolan, Alakai Freitas, Jordan Gomes, Raven Pokini); 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:46.03; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:50.24; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 3:51.43; 5. Healani Canoe Club 3:58.77

Women Junior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 9:21.44 (Kealohi Bruhn, Lauren Gaeta, Aulani Hall, Rachel Harbottle, Kristen Kauhane, April Nakayama); 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 9:55.41; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 10:03.46; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 10:06.83; 5. Healani Canoe Club 10:23.44

Men Junior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 7:48.27 (Ryan Dolan, Alakai Freitas, Jordan Gomes, Aaron Norris, Justin Soares, Igor Sobreira); 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 8:27.33; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 8:29.02; 4. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 8:29.92; 5. Healani Canoe Club 8:38.50

Women Senior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 13:40.54 (Joey Foti, Kamalani Freitas, Aulani Hall, Carolyn Seto-Mook, Dana Yaross, Laura Young); 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 14:05.33; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 14:08.49; 4. Healani Canoe Club 14:30.52; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 14:40.46

Men Senior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 11:26.52 (Matt Crowley, Paie Moehau, Aaron Norris, Raven Pokini, Igor Sobreira, Karel Tresnak Jr.); 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 12:00.86; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 12:09.40; 4. Healani Canoe Club 12:32.37; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 12:35.63

Women Master (70)

1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:16.49 (Lita Blankenfeld, Mary Fern, Christie Gibson, Lurline Mcgregor, Dayna Owskey, Katie Scott); 2. Kailua Canoe Club 5:33.04; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:33.59; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 6:23.84; 5. New Hope Canoe Club 6:37.18

Men Master (70)

1. Waimanalo Canoe Club 4:31.28 (Harold Akeo, Cam Cavasso, Glen Fujihara, Kapena Kim, Cormac O’carroll, Christian Smith); 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:36.42; 3. Anuenue Canoe Club 5:15.27; 4. New Hope Canoe Club 5:34.69

Women Masters (65)

1. Kailua Canoe Club 5:05.11 (Cindy Cobb-Adams, Linda Fernandez, Vivian Griffin, Lois Hewlett, Carleen Ornellas, Sandy Scafe-Kalama); 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 5:09.35; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:10.30; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 5:16.12; 5. Kai Oni Canoe Club 5:42.47

Men Masters (65)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:18.01 (Sam Alama, Ron Barron, Carl Evensen, Gordon Hanson, Benny Quitevis, Guy Wilding); 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:19.31; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:22.39

Woman Masters (60)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:39.27 (Melanie Bailey, Lisa Barney, Susan Butterbaugh, Cindi Chess, Barrie Morgan, Kelly Smith); 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:51.21; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:59.24; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 5:19.70; 5. Anuenue Canoe Club 5:48.90

Men Masters (60)

1. Kailua Canoe Club 4:01.78 (Patrick Aweau, Bruce Campbell, Rob Cates, Mark Miller, Toby Morris, Michael Willett); 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:14.16; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:17.93; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:21.87

Women Masters (55)

1. Waikiki Surf Club 4:40.91 (Heather Cottrell, Richline Fong, Gail Grabowsky, Melvea Hardy, Deneen Mcnicoll, Nikki Queyrel); 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:57.70; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 5:04.61; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:05.53; 5. New Hope Canoe Club 5:20.00

Men Masters (55)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:55.68 (Raven Aipa, Jeff Cummings, Scott Freitas, Michael Hall, Kanai Kauhane, Dano Newbill); 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:02.36; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:14.68; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 4:23.31; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:25.31

Women Masters (50)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:23.81 (Karen Bond, Robin Cooper, Jennifer Fisher, Ke’ani Hardy, Pauahi Ioane, Ingrid Seiple); 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:47.54; 3. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:52.62; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:55.83; 5. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 5:04.31

Men Masters (50)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:43.75 (Kale Barney, Jason Bellefeuille, Kekoa Bruhn, Kawika Crivello, David Daniels, Jim Foti); 2. Kailua Canoe Club 3:50.02; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:01.21; 4. New Hope Canoe Club 4:27.20; 5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:42.66

Women Masters (40)

1. Healani Canoe Club 4:25.29 (Kelly Allen, Violet Carrillo, Dondi Dawson, Alexia Lopez-Savage, Celeste Paiaina, Allison Sokei); 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:26.40; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 4:58.18; 4. Koa Kai Canoe Club 5:28.67; 5. Ewa Pu`Uloa Outrigger 5:29.05

Men Masters (40)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:45.24 (Ka’ai Bruhn, Aaron Creps, Paie Moehau, Andy Penny, Mike Pharaon, Karel Tresnak Jr.); 2. Healani Canoe Club 3:51.48; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:55.35; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 4:11.82; 5. Anuenue Canoe Club 4:16.31

Women Open Four

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:54.97 (Kelly Aylward, Kilali Gibson, Kulia Pacheco-Boerstler, Heather Patinos); 2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 5:08.31; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 5:10.85; 4. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:13.38; 5. Outrigger Canoe Club 5:14.79

Men Open Four

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:10.83 (Chad Dunhour, Jace Faufata, Ty Fu, Kamu Lau); 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:14.68; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 4:17.03; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:20.95; 5. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:31.43

Mixed Masters (55)

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:23.81 (Joe Kanana, Sam Keliihoomalu, Ricci Keltz, Cindy Knapman, Louie Mendonca, Karen Spellmeyer); 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:30.49; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:33.33; 4. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:36.21; 5. New Hope Canoe Club 4:43.31

Mixed Masters (40)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:04.53 (Ethan Creps, Brett Fillmore, Amber Kuhlmann, Lydia Hoku Mertyris, Jill Radke, James Ruvio); 2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 4:09.59; 3. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:12.66; 4. Healani Canoe Club 4:15.04; 5. Waikiki Surf Club 4:26.39

Mixed Men And Women

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:57.10 (Steve Condon, Evy Lopez, Elise Martin, Tristan Pokini, Michelle Resende, Nick Whitcomb); 2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 4:00.24; 3. Kai Oni Canoe Club 4:03.38; 4. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:10.49; 5. Koa Kai Canoe Club 4:16.97