Bus driver shortage interrupts service for 14 Hawaii public schools

A chronic shortage of school bus drivers has led to the partial or complete suspension of bus transportation services at 10 Oahu high schools and four Kauai schools for the new school year, the state Department of Education announced today.

All students at the affected high schools will be provided with subsidized county bus passes to use for TheBus on Oahu, and the Kauai Bus, as part of an ongoing subsidized public-transportation program. About 1,130 high school students on Oahu and 230 students on Kauai will be affected, the DOE said.

The shortage of bus drivers is a nationwide problem, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and comparatively low pay. The eight companies contracted to provide school bus transportation for Hawaii public schools statewide typically need about 650 drivers in all, but currently are short by about 226 drivers, said DOE Assistant Superintendent Randy Tanaka.

The affected schools are:

>>Oahu

Aiea High

Campbell High (three of four bus routes suspended)

Castle High

Kailua High

Kapolei High

Mililani High

Nanakuli High & Intermediate (all high school bus routes are suspended; intermediate school routes will continue)

Pearl City High

Waianae High

Waipahu High

>> Kauai

Kapaa High

Kapaa Middle

Kapaa Elementary

Hanalei Elementary