Column: U.S. legislators urged to pass Philippine Human Rights Act

One year into the term of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., we see no improvement in the rampant human rights abuses that characterized the Duterte administration. In fact, according to the human rights group Karapatan, extrajudicial killings have not only continued, but the policies that spur them are firmly in place. The Marcos Jr. administration continues the practice of unjustly jailing activists and other dissenters, slapping them with trumped-up charges in order to justify prolonged detention. One of the most alarming trends is the rapid rise in the number of involuntary disappearances — eight at the recent count.

These are a few of the many disturbing examples.

Human Rights Watch reports that the Marcos administration has increased the dangerous and at times fatal “red-tagging” of activists deemed to be supporting insurgents. Further, authorities are still arbitrarily arresting and detaining activists. These acts are justified by the Philippine Anti-Terror Law that institutionalizes crimes against human rights defenders.

In April, a red-tagged union organizer, Alex Dolorosa, was stabbed to death, adding to the 68 trade unionists killed extrajudicially since Duterte took office, of which only one case has been successfully filed with the court.

Two indigenous rights defenders have been missing since April 28. According to Amnesty International, there is credible evidence that the two were forcibly taken by unknown individuals identifying themselves as working for a police agency. But government security forces contacted since April 28 have neither denied nor confirmed that they are responsible.

Former Philippine Sen. Leila De Lima, unjustly imprisoned six years ago on trumped-up charges and acquitted in two cases, has still been denied bail. President Marcos Jr. should intervene on her behalf.

According to Amnesty International, her court proceedings have been marked by undue delays, lack of witnesses, and more. In 2018, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concluded that the detention of De Lima was arbitrary because of the lack of legal basis and the nonobservance of international norms relating to the right to a fair trial.

And the list of those killed, missing, jailed, detained or otherwise harassed goes on and on, with no action by the government.

We cannot continue to turn a blind eye as the Philippines continues to perpetuate human rights abuses. We need passage of the Philippine Human Rights Act (PHRA), which would discontinue U.S. aid to the military and police until that country’s human rights record improves. The PHRA specifically will suspend the provision of security assistance to the Philippines until the government of the Philippines has made certain reforms to the military and police forces.

We call on all peace-loving citizens to show support and solidarity for the cause of human life, dignity and rights in the Philippines — and for all people.

Mary Ochs, Seiji Yamada and Richard Rothschiller are members of the Hawaii Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines .