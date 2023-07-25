comscore Column: U.S. legislators urged to pass Philippine Human Rights Act | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: U.S. legislators urged to pass Philippine Human Rights Act

  • By Mary Ochs, Seiji Yamada and Richard Rothschiller
  • Today
  • Updated 7:06 p.m.

One year into the term of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., we see no improvement in the rampant human rights abuses that characterized the Duterte administration. Read more

