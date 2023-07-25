Letter: Customer driven away by disturbed people

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was in a restaurant recently about to enjoy my lunch and coffee when a man came in speaking loudly to a ghost person. He sat down and I started my meal while he ranted and raved at high volume.

Next a very unclean woman came in, clearly out of her mind, and started screaming at me, using threats and very vulgar language that I was not to take her children away. The woman appeared to be 50 years younger than me (I am almost 80) and as large as me.

I looked around for assistance but the staff turned their backs on the situation. The other patrons suddenly had great interest in anything other than what was happening. Suddenly, there was a break in the situation and I quickly discarded my uneaten lunch and coffee. No lunch for the elderly, but plenty of abuse.

I fully acknowledge that as a society we have miserably failed these people, but do we have to continue to suffer the enormous failures of our so-called leaders?

I have to say to the workers and patrons who sat by and hid: Shame on you!

Stephen Foster Williams

Waimanalo

