comscore Letter: Customer driven away by disturbed people | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Customer driven away by disturbed people

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was in a restaurant recently about to enjoy my lunch and coffee when a man came in speaking loudly to a ghost person. He sat down and I started my meal while he ranted and raved at high volume. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Proposed punishment for monster homes weak

Scroll Up