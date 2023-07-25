Letter: Finding good in slavery goes back many years

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announced change in how Florida schools will teach slavery’s history is not a first in trying to find good in bad.

Actually it’s very old. In Hawaii in 1863, missionary the Rev. Samuel Damon published an article declaring slavery the cause of America’s Civil War.

A Southern sympathizer replied in news pages, signed only as “K,” that slavery was natural, part of God’s plan to save souls, and slaves were the best-cared-for of the 4 million human beings on Earth.

Damon’s rejoinder might have parallels for Florida. Damon asked: Given that slavery is such a wonderful care system, “If Mr. ‘K’ has any children, we wonder he does not place them under that best system.” K did not answer.

Anita Manning

Waipahu

