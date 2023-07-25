Editorial | Letters Letter: Finding good in slavery goes back many years Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announced change in how Florida schools will teach slavery’s history is not a first in trying to find good in bad. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announced change in how Florida schools will teach slavery’s history is not a first in trying to find good in bad. Actually it’s very old. In Hawaii in 1863, missionary the Rev. Samuel Damon published an article declaring slavery the cause of America’s Civil War. A Southern sympathizer replied in news pages, signed only as “K,” that slavery was natural, part of God’s plan to save souls, and slaves were the best-cared-for of the 4 million human beings on Earth. Damon’s rejoinder might have parallels for Florida. Damon asked: Given that slavery is such a wonderful care system, “If Mr. ‘K’ has any children, we wonder he does not place them under that best system.” K did not answer. Anita Manning Waipahu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Proposed punishment for monster homes weak