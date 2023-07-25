Letter: Get started on helping your ohana get healthy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank you for the wonderful article, “Augmenting your walk,” by Steven Mark (Star-Advertiser, July 2). Read more

Thank you for the wonderful article, “Augmenting your walk,” by Steven Mark (Star-Advertiser, July 2).

It is so important to remind ourselves of the great benefits of simply walking or moving more.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, our nation has been experiencing a drastic decline in physical and mental health for all ages. I personally witness this daily in my practice.

It is never too late to take that first step toward better health, no matter what your fitness level. To get started, gather the entire ohana, turn off the screens and decide as a family on one simple goal to work on, such as walking for five to 10 minutes after dinner or simply decreasing sugar-sweetened drinks. Make it fun, be consistent and everyone will soon reap amazing benefits.

Theresa Wee, M.D.

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter