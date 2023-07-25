Letter: Give owners 2 weeks to reclaim abandoned cars

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In regard to the issue of abandoned cars, my idea is to start somewhere (“Bill would waive late fees to limit abandoned cars,” Star-Advertiser, July 20).

Start towing and parking a certain number of them at the Barbers Point runway for two weeks. In that time the registered owner has two weeks to pay the tow charge and back taxes, and get proof of insurance before the car is released. If these are not done, the state or city assumes ownership and can sell the car for reuse by a financially responsible person, or scrap the car for parts or smelted for rebar.

Rebar is big business on the mainland and dead cars are the primary source for steel for this business.

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter