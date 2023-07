Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A word to the wise, come Thursday: Unless you’ve got a hankering for a chicken sandwich, avoid South Beretania Street, where the old Burger King used to be. Read more

A word to the wise, come Thursday: Unless you’ve got a hankering for a chicken sandwich, avoid South Beretania Street, where the old Burger King used to be. That’s the day Chick-fil-A opens in that spot, offering drive-thru and takeout of its popular sandwiches and waffle potato fries. Be warned that when Chick-fil-A opened its first Oahu eatery, at Ala Moana Center, the customer line snaked well out of the food court.