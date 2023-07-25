comscore Daughter testifies in trial for mother’s 2017 slaying | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Daughter testifies in trial for mother’s 2017 slaying

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 Hailey Dandurand is on trial in the murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville in Pupukea on Dec. 7, 2017. Dandurand is pictured with attorney Barry Sooalo.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022

    Hailey Dandurand is on trial in the murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville in Pupukea on Dec. 7, 2017. Dandurand is pictured with attorney Barry Sooalo.

Makana Boinville Emery was just 8 years old when she was found Dec. 7, 2017, bound to a bed frame with her mouth taped on the second floor of a North Shore vacation rental while her mother lay lifeless downstairs. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Brian Lynx and Maya Rogers

Scroll Up