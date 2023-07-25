Daughter testifies in trial for mother’s 2017 slaying
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:30 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022
Hailey Dandurand is on trial in the murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville in Pupukea on Dec. 7, 2017. Dandurand is pictured with attorney Barry Sooalo.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree