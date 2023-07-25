comscore New BOE Chair Haruki urges priority on keeping more graduates home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New BOE Chair Haruki urges priority on keeping more graduates home

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Warren Haruki

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Warren Haruki

In his first meeting as the new chair of the state Board of Education, Warren Haruki said Monday that he believes the board is poised to bring about significant progress at the islands’ public schools, and urged strong leadership and changes so that more graduates can stay in Hawaii. Read more

