The Kahala Hotel and Resort has named Brian Lynx as new director of sales and marketing. Lynx has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industries. He held senior sales and marketing positions at several luxury hotels in Hawaii and French Polynesia, including the Grand Wailea, Westin Maui, Westin Moana Surfrider, Kea Lani Maui, St. Regis Bora Bora and Mauna Kea Beach Resort. He also served as vice president of meetings, conventions and incentives for the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

The American Red Cross of Hawaii has welcomed new members to its board of directors and officers:

>> Maya Rogers, president and CEO of Blue Planet Software Inc., will step into the role of board chair, taking over for Jon Mauer.

>> Other officers will be board Vice Chair Leslie Door, director of research, product development, risk and regulatory compliance, Zephyr Insurance Co.

>> Treasurer Warren Chaiko, senior vice president, Hawaii Pacific Health.

>> Secretary Marissa Cayetano Ross, sales consultant, Standard Textile.

