Royal standard returns to Honolulu after 130 years
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:25 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Trevor Sanchez, left; Coline Kaualoku-a-Maiki Aiu, kuhina nui, Daughters and Sons of the Hawaiian Warriors-Mamakakaua; and Veronica Kawananakoa, wife of Abigail Kawananakoa, listened to a chant Monday after Queen Lili‘uokalani’s royal standard was brought from Iolani Palace to Washington Place.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A procession Monday transported Queen Lili‘uokalani’s royal standard to Washington Place. A blessing and ceremony steeped in Hawaiian protocols officially welcomed the standard home.