Hawaii News

Royal standard returns to Honolulu after 130 years

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Trevor Sanchez, left; Coline Kaualoku-a-Maiki Aiu, kuhina nui, Daughters and Sons of the Hawaiian Warriors-Mamakakaua; and Veronica Kawananakoa, wife of Abigail Kawananakoa, listened to a chant Monday after Queen Lili‘uokalani’s royal standard was brought from Iolani Palace to Washington Place.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A procession Monday transported Queen Lili‘uokalani’s royal standard to Washington Place. A blessing and ceremony steeped in Hawaiian protocols officially welcomed the standard home.

Queen Lili‘uokalani’s royal standard that continued to fly above Iolani Palace despite the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom was welcomed back to Honolulu 130 years later Monday with a blessing and procession from the palace to Washington Place, the governor’s mansion. Read more

