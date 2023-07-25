comscore Search for answers continues in deaths of 2 divers on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Search for answers continues in deaths of 2 divers on Oahu

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  Photos shared by the family show Raymond Tudela and his wife, Mercylyn Tudela, above.

    COURTESY MERCYLYN TUDELA

    Photos shared by the family show Raymond Tudela and his wife, Mercylyn Tudela, above.

  Above, Tudela with his sons, Isaac, 9, and Jake, 7.

    COURTESY MERCYLYN TUDELA

    Above, Tudela with his sons, Isaac, 9, and Jake, 7.

  Photos shared by the family show Rupert Babauta and his wife, Leahndra De-Sa, above.

    COURTESY MERCYLYN TUDELA

    Photos shared by the family show Rupert Babauta and his wife, Leahndra De-Sa, above.

  Above, Babauta with his wife, Leahndra De-Sa, and four children.

    COURTESY MERCYLYN TUDELA

    Above, Babauta with his wife, Leahndra De-Sa, and four children.

  At top, Rupert Babauta, 28, left, and Raymond Tudela, 32, were both found unresponsive, then later pronounced dead Sunday morning after free diving at Velzyland Beach on Oahu's North Shore.

    COURTESY MERCYLYN TUDELA

    At top, Rupert Babauta, 28, left, and Raymond Tudela, 32, were both found unresponsive, then later pronounced dead Sunday morning after free diving at Velzyland Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

Two free divers were spearfishing at a popular diving spot on Oahu’s North Shore for the first time with a group of work friends early Sunday morning when they went missing for hours and were later found unresponsive. Read more

