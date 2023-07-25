Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 25, 2023 Today Updated 9:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled Wednesday No local sporting events scheduled Baseball Little League (12-younger) State Tournament At Puuiki Beach Park field Friday Honolulu 10, Kawaihau 0 Hilo 8, Central Maui 4 Saturday Honolulu 12, Pearl City 2 Central Maui 5, Kawaihau 3 Kawaihau eliminated Sunday Hilo 3, Honolulu 0 Central Maui 12, Pearl City 2 Pearl City eliminated Monday Honolulu 5, Central Maui 4 Central Maui eliminated Today First Final Honolulu vs. Hilo, 10 a.m. *If Necessary* Second Final (Honolulu must win first game) to follow first game RUNNING Lanikai 8K Sunday; At Lanikai Female Open Winners 1. Amanda Beucler 32:14.7; 2. Noe Lum 34:22.9; 3. Meg Oshima 34:37.1 Female 5 To 9 1. Mariana Zepeda 55:35.0; 2. Malia Demapan 1:25:49.6 Female 15 To 19 1. Sophia Westly 40:53.4; 2. Quinn Gilman 42:30.0; 3. Elizabeth Boyd 1:02:20.7 Female 20 To 24 1. Marea Lee 43:51.1; 2. Suhana Liedtke 50:36.3; 3. Jadin Archambeault 52:01.9 Female 25 To 29 1. Emma Boyd 41:27.0; 2. Etana Solomon 41:41.0; 3. Shaylah Nichols 45:28.9 Female 30 To 34 1. Victoria Santora 37:54.5; 2. Maryam Nazzal 48:29.4; 3. Caitlin Brooks 51:03.0 Female 35 To 39 1. Emily Tremel 36:03.2; 2. Lydia Lam 41:52.1; 3. Kristen Meredith 48:03.7 Female 40 To 44 1. Kristin Giuliano 37:00.4; 2. Michelle Miller 47:17.9; 3. Maureen Stagney 48:09.0 Female 45 To 49 1. Elizabeth Bushen 47:49.4; 2. Stephanie Jacobson 49:59.3; 3. Alissa Rogers 51:20.9 Female 50 To 54 1. Susan Burr 38:42.6; 2. Vickie Kozel 57:19.7; 3. Yuet Mui Kong 58:29.8 Female 55 To 59 1. Margaret Boyd 39:28.3; 2. Jeanine Nakakura 45:59.2; 3. Sharon Schafer 52:16.0 Female 60 To 64 1. Naomi Morita 43:25.4; 2. Karen Nakagawa 56:44.3; 3. Kelly J. Martens 58:51.5 Female 65 To 69 1. Annie Marshall 49:41.4; 2. Connie Comiso 56:17.9; 3. Susan Gall 57:47.0 Female 70 To 74 1. Catherine Chan 1:13:26.4; 2. Karen Loomis 1:15:56.9 Female 75 To 79 1. Ruth Lockett 1:14:05.1 Female 80 To 84 1. Joy Schoenecker 1:21:00.3 Male Open Winners 1. Jared Breaux 29:12.4; 2. Everett Jellinek 29:16.8; 3. Michael Cacal 29:39.5 Male 10 To 14 1. Miguel Demapan 1:11:32.6 Male 15 To 19 1. Nathaniel Ho 33:19.0; 2. Justin Salazar 47:04.5; 3. Auwana Kwock 1:25:17.9 Male 20 To 24 1. Luke Imai 46:25.8; 2. Spencer Colaco 48:03.8; 3. Jacob Yagin 49:06.4 Male 25 To 29 1. Joshua Sappington 30:55.7; 2. Peterson Lee 31:55.0; 3. Ian Wong 34:09.0 Male 30 To 34 1. Jordan Lee 39:12.3 Male 35 To 39 1. Matt Tremel 37:34.4; 2. James Lee 38:29.7; 3. Keith Mackenzie 41:23.1 Male 40 To 44 1. James Eggimann 30:04.7; 2. Matt Witko 31:40.8; 3. David Panther 36:30.5 Male 45 To 49 1. Kane Ng-Osorio 37:27.4; 2. Deven Sakamoto 37:43.6; 3. Adam Phillips 47:52.5 Male 50 To 54 1. George Munoz 32:19.8; 2. Jay Miller 37:17.5; 3. Dean Young 56:22.1 Male 55 To 59 1. Jonathan Lyau 31:38.0; 2. Harry Komuro 35:05.9; 3. Stan Roth 37:46.2 Male 60 To 64 1. Craig Knohl 38:04.3; 2. Johnny Landeza 38:23.5; 3. Rod Huddleston 43:34.2 Male 65 To 69 1. Arne Westly 42:19.2; 2. Frank Floyd 51:03.6 Male 70 To 74 1. John Head 41:28.9; 2. Bruce Koepp 50:47.6; 3. Paul Caster 54:16.7 Male 80 To 84 1. Edward Kemper 55:42.6 Previous Story Honolulu holds off Central Maui, will play Hilo for Little League title Next Story Television and radio – July 25, 2023