Scoreboard – July 25, 2023

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Wednesday

No local sporting events scheduled

Baseball

Little League (12-younger) State Tournament

At Puuiki Beach Park field

Friday

Honolulu 10, Kawaihau 0

Hilo 8, Central Maui 4

Saturday

Honolulu 12, Pearl City 2

Central Maui 5, Kawaihau 3

Kawaihau eliminated

Sunday

Hilo 3, Honolulu 0

Central Maui 12, Pearl City 2

Pearl City eliminated

Monday

Honolulu 5, Central Maui 4

Central Maui eliminated

Today

First Final

Honolulu vs. Hilo, 10 a.m.

*If Necessary* Second Final (Honolulu must win first game) to follow first game

RUNNING

Lanikai 8K

Sunday; At Lanikai

Female Open Winners

1. Amanda Beucler 32:14.7; 2. Noe Lum 34:22.9; 3. Meg Oshima 34:37.1

Female 5 To 9

1. Mariana Zepeda 55:35.0; 2. Malia Demapan 1:25:49.6

Female 15 To 19

1. Sophia Westly 40:53.4; 2. Quinn Gilman 42:30.0; 3. Elizabeth Boyd 1:02:20.7

Female 20 To 24

1. Marea Lee 43:51.1; 2. Suhana Liedtke 50:36.3; 3. Jadin Archambeault 52:01.9

Female 25 To 29

1. Emma Boyd 41:27.0; 2. Etana Solomon 41:41.0; 3. Shaylah Nichols 45:28.9

Female 30 To 34

1. Victoria Santora 37:54.5; 2. Maryam Nazzal 48:29.4; 3. Caitlin Brooks 51:03.0

Female 35 To 39

1. Emily Tremel 36:03.2; 2. Lydia Lam 41:52.1; 3. Kristen Meredith 48:03.7

Female 40 To 44

1. Kristin Giuliano 37:00.4; 2. Michelle Miller 47:17.9; 3. Maureen Stagney 48:09.0

Female 45 To 49

1. Elizabeth Bushen 47:49.4; 2. Stephanie Jacobson 49:59.3; 3. Alissa Rogers 51:20.9

Female 50 To 54

1. Susan Burr 38:42.6; 2. Vickie Kozel 57:19.7; 3. Yuet Mui Kong 58:29.8

Female 55 To 59

1. Margaret Boyd 39:28.3; 2. Jeanine Nakakura 45:59.2; 3. Sharon Schafer 52:16.0

Female 60 To 64

1. Naomi Morita 43:25.4; 2. Karen Nakagawa 56:44.3; 3. Kelly J. Martens 58:51.5

Female 65 To 69

1. Annie Marshall 49:41.4; 2. Connie Comiso 56:17.9; 3. Susan Gall 57:47.0

Female 70 To 74

1. Catherine Chan 1:13:26.4; 2. Karen Loomis 1:15:56.9

Female 75 To 79

1. Ruth Lockett 1:14:05.1

Female 80 To 84

1. Joy Schoenecker 1:21:00.3

Male Open Winners

1. Jared Breaux 29:12.4; 2. Everett Jellinek 29:16.8; 3. Michael Cacal 29:39.5

Male 10 To 14

1. Miguel Demapan 1:11:32.6

Male 15 To 19

1. Nathaniel Ho 33:19.0; 2. Justin Salazar 47:04.5; 3. Auwana Kwock 1:25:17.9

Male 20 To 24

1. Luke Imai 46:25.8; 2. Spencer Colaco 48:03.8; 3. Jacob Yagin 49:06.4

Male 25 To 29

1. Joshua Sappington 30:55.7; 2. Peterson Lee 31:55.0; 3. Ian Wong 34:09.0

Male 30 To 34

1. Jordan Lee 39:12.3

Male 35 To 39

1. Matt Tremel 37:34.4; 2. James Lee 38:29.7; 3. Keith Mackenzie 41:23.1

Male 40 To 44

1. James Eggimann 30:04.7; 2. Matt Witko 31:40.8; 3. David Panther 36:30.5

Male 45 To 49

1. Kane Ng-Osorio 37:27.4; 2. Deven Sakamoto 37:43.6; 3. Adam Phillips 47:52.5

Male 50 To 54

1. George Munoz 32:19.8; 2. Jay Miller 37:17.5; 3. Dean Young 56:22.1

Male 55 To 59

1. Jonathan Lyau 31:38.0; 2. Harry Komuro 35:05.9; 3. Stan Roth 37:46.2

Male 60 To 64

1. Craig Knohl 38:04.3; 2. Johnny Landeza 38:23.5; 3. Rod Huddleston 43:34.2

Male 65 To 69

1. Arne Westly 42:19.2; 2. Frank Floyd 51:03.6

Male 70 To 74

1. John Head 41:28.9; 2. Bruce Koepp 50:47.6; 3. Paul Caster 54:16.7

Male 80 To 84

1. Edward Kemper 55:42.6