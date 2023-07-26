comscore Column: Snorkeling safety: We must do more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Snorkeling safety: We must do more

  • By Dr. Philip R. Foti, Carol Wilcox and Ralph Goto
  • Today
  • Updated 8:47 p.m.

There were three snorkel-related deaths in Hawaii this past June. These tragedies brought local and national attention once again to the high rate of snorkeling-related deaths in Hawaii, especially among visitors. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Finding good in slavery goes back many years

Scroll Up