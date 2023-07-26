Letter: Investigate why road projects take so long

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I wonder if there is an interesting story to be found in the H-1 resurfacing project, which is currently two months over its expected end date. Read more

I wonder if there is an interesting story to be found in the H-1 resurfacing project, which is currently two months over its expected end date.

The project completely closes parts of H-1 to traffic on weeknight evenings. It has been underway since last November. In those nine months, I think it’s completed downtown to the Hawaiian Humane Society on-ramp. Snails crawl at light speed by comparison.

In a country like Japan, a project like this would be completed much more quickly. I would like to see some public watchdog start asking the contractor and Department of Transportation why it takes so much longer here — and presumably costs so much more. If someone digs deep enough, there’s likely some news to be found there.

Ed Clapperton

Wilhelmina Rise

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter