Letter: Investigate why road projects take so long

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

I wonder if there is an interesting story to be found in the H-1 resurfacing project, which is currently two months over its expected end date. The project completely closes parts of H-1 to traffic on weeknight evenings. It has been underway since last November. In those nine months, I think it's completed downtown to the Hawaiian Humane Society on-ramp. Snails crawl at light speed by comparison.

In a country like Japan, a project like this would be completed much more quickly. I would like to see some public watchdog start asking the contractor and Department of Transportation why it takes so much longer here — and presumably costs so much more. If someone digs deep enough, there's likely some news to be found there.

Ed Clapperton
Wilhelmina Rise