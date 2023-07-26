Editorial | Letters Letter: ‘Lulu’ a better word to describe rail transit Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Skyline? I don’t get it. How about the Honolulu “Lulu Train” — let’s call it what it is. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Skyline? I don’t get it. How about the Honolulu “Lulu Train” — let’s call it what it is. The word lulu means to be calm, which the ride is. Lulu also means to gather, waiting for transportation — and we all know we’ve been waiting a very long time. Lulu with diacritical marks over the “u” means to make an offering — and we sure have offered up a lot of money for this train. So I’m calling it what it is: the Honolulu “Lulu Train.” Michael Pili Pang McCully EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Finding good in slavery goes back many years