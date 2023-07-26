comscore Letter: ‘Lulu’ a better word to describe rail transit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: ‘Lulu’ a better word to describe rail transit

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Skyline? I don’t get it. How about the Honolulu “Lulu Train” — let’s call it what it is. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Finding good in slavery goes back many years

Scroll Up