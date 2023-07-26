Letter: ‘Lulu’ a better word to describe rail transit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Skyline? I don’t get it. How about the Honolulu “Lulu Train” — let’s call it what it is. The word lulu means to be calm, which the ride is. Lulu also means to gather, waiting for transportation — and we all know we’ve been waiting a very long time.

Lulu with diacritical marks over the “u” means to make an offering — and we sure have offered up a lot of money for this train.

So I’m calling it what it is: the Honolulu “Lulu Train.”

Michael Pili Pang

McCully

