Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Libraries are one of the last free spaces for anyone and everyone in the community to enjoy. Libraries serve as information hubs and safe zones that aim to nurture healthy communities and promote equitable access for all. Read more

Libraries are one of the last free spaces for anyone and everyone in the community to enjoy. Libraries serve as information hubs and safe zones that aim to nurture healthy communities and promote equitable access for all.

In recent years, libraries and librarians have come under attack for the resources and services they provide. The groups behind these attacks seek to censor our freedom to read and control the type of information we can access. Librarians across the state continue to stand up for their community and the freedom to read despite increased pressure from these groups, including threats of violence.

Gov. Josh Green will proclaim August as Library Advocacy Month in the state of Hawaii.

The Hawaii Library Association (HLA) Advocacy Committee hopes the public will join it in celebrating this month by visiting a public library to checking out all of the resources, services and programs offered.

Tai Arakawa and Krystal Kakimoto

HLA Advocacy Committee

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter