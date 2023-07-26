Editorial | Letters Letter: Women’s soccer team refuses to honor U.S. Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The U.S. Women’s National Team, prior to its World Cup opening game in New Zealand against Vietnam, wore Stars and Stripes uniforms, and then failed to place their hands over their hearts and sing the national anthem in honor of the United States of America. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The U.S. Women’s National Team, prior to its World Cup opening game in New Zealand against Vietnam, wore Stars and Stripes uniforms, and then failed to place their hands over their hearts and sing the national anthem in honor of the United States of America. This intentional act of rude defiance, with millions watching, was disgraceful and disgustingly shameful. Love of country is not a partisan issue. The team should be proud to display unified American values and ideals — freedoms hard-earned and vetted historically by our forefathers. There exists a pervasive culture demonstrated by these team members that, sad to observe, makes it difficult to support or cheer their performance. We are blessed to be American citizens, and patriotism is paramount. It serves no purpose or interest to be self-consumed, pompous, narcissistic, contemptible and insulting. Bruce Thabit Ala Moana EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Finding good in slavery goes back many years