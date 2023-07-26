comscore Letter: Women’s soccer team refuses to honor U.S. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Women’s soccer team refuses to honor U.S.

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. Women’s National Team, prior to its World Cup opening game in New Zealand against Vietnam, wore Stars and Stripes uniforms, and then failed to place their hands over their hearts and sing the national anthem in honor of the United States of America. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Finding good in slavery goes back many years

Scroll Up