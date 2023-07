Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After Hawaii Tourism Authority board member Ben Rafter announced that he was resigning, on Friday, Gov. Josh Green wasted no time, saying Monday that he had a candidate in mind. Former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann is now considered the front-runner for the unpaid board position, with both tourism and rough-and-tumble politics in his background. He has led the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association since 2015, and he won elections as mayor in 2004 and 2008.