The city’s conversion of parking meters into today’s 4G era is underway, so drivers should start getting familiar with the system by downloading the “Park Smarter” app (see www.parksmarter.com). Read more

About 2,100 existing digital meters are being replaced, with the rest of all 4,200 street meters to be upgraded by year’s end. All new meters will accept both coins and credit/debit cards. The app will allow real-time expiration alerts, ability to pay and extend parking remotely, and use of parking finder tools to locate open spaces.