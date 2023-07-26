comscore Editorial: Protect youth from sexual predators | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Protect youth from sexual predators

  • Today
  • Updated 8:45 p.m.

Last week, a civil trial for damages by a now-adult woman who was repeatedly molested and raped as a 12-year-old by an “elder” in a Makaha Jehovah’s Witness congregation came to a conclusion, with an award of $40 million to the plaintiff. The abuse in question took place in 1992. Read more

