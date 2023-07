Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re looking for options for the most important meal of the day, check out the following. Read more

‘Doughnut’ you want some

Mr. Donut’s & Bakery (95 N. Kamehameha Hwy.) recently opened another location in Wahiawa. The biz is known for its fresh-baked yeast doughnuts.

Choose from glazed or sugar, frosted, filled, fancy or signature doughnuts. To get a good variety, go with the mixed dozen (around $25). There’s a slight discount when you pay with cash.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@mrdonutshawaii).

Making a ‘splash’

Splash Bar (120 Kaiulani Ave.) within Sheraton Princess Kaiulani recently launched a new brunch menu. Feast on entrées like avocado toast bruschetta ($21), garlic fried chicken and butter mochi waffles ($30), veggie frittata ($30), and Princess pancakes ($29). The latter features four buttermilk pancakes with ube sauce and come topped with toasted coconut, whipped cream and fresh berries.

Breakfast is available from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. weekdays and until 11:30 a.m. on weekends.

Call 808-921-4600 or visit splashbarwaikiki.com.

New brunch dishes

Chart House Waikiki (1765 Ala Moana Blvd.) revamped its weekend brunch, which is now available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Start with beverages like the brunch bloody mary ($12) or “Go Deep” mimosas (up to four mimosas for $25 per person).

New brunch dishes include bacon candy ($15) served with housemade sweet and savory rub, avocado toast ($14), and Dutch Baby ($18) with seasonal berries, powdered sugar and maple syrup.

Other popular brunch dishes include crab cake eggs Benedict ($27), ube mochi waffle ($12), fish and chips ($22), and prime braised short rib loco moco ($34).

Call 808-941-6669 or visit charthousewaikiki.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).