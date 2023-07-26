Extraordinary empanadas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mami’s Empanadas started in 2013 as a small restaurant in downtown Honolulu. The biz was known for its Cuban sandwiches crafted with housemade bread. However, after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biz decided to reset, according to owner Danny Martelo.

“We had to minimize the menu and focused more on the empanadas,” he explains. “Empanadas are like a pastry or turnover with different fillings. Usually, we do Latin-style fillings, but you can put anything in them. Traditionally, in Columbia, (empanadas) are made with a corn dough, but a lot of people use flour throughout Latin America. They’re in the shape of a half moon.”

Martelo started the business with his brother, Alex Arango, as the main chef.

“We got the business name from our mom,” Martelo says. “She’s the one who taught us to make empanadas, so we have some of her recipes featured. The traditional ones are the beef and potato and chicken ones. The beef and potatoes empananda is our most popular flavor; it’s the super traditional Columbian-style.”

The beef and potato empanadas and chicken empanadas are always on the menu, but customers can choose from a variety of sweet and savory fillings ($4 each or 12 for $40). Previous options have included bacon cheeseburger, three cheese, Cubano (ham, pulled pork, cheese and pickles), and apple pie.

“We like to change up the empanada flavors,” Martelo says. “We try to always have a vegan or vegetarian option, too. Our sauces are all homemade — choose from spicy green sauce, which is the most popular; red sauce (mild tomato vinegar), garlic and pink sauce.

“We are currently working on getting a newer, bigger restaurant so we can do more Columbian and Latin cuisine, and more full plates,” he adds. “We’re always working hard to bring some sort of Latin variety to the island. That was one of the reasons my brother wanted to start this business — because there was no other Latin food around. There is a lot more now, which is great. There are a lot of different cultures; it’s a great way to bring people together.”

The biz is currently open from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays (closed Tuesdays). Follow @mamisempanadashi on Instagram for updates.

Mami’s Empanadas

2525 Cartwright Road, Honolulu

Phone: 808-202-4920

Web: mamisempanadashi.com

Instagram: @mamisempanadashi

How to order: Call, or via Uber Eats or DoorDash

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted