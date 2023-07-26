It’s a piece of (cheese)cake

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

July 30 is National Cheesecake Day. Whether you love New York-style or Japanese soufflé cheesecakes, there are many ways to indulge. Check out these options.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

There’s no better way to end a savory meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House (various locations) than with an indulgent dessert. Its cheesecake — served with fresh berries and mint — is a customer favorite.

Visit ruthschris.com/honolulu.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory (various locations) is known for its creamy cheesecakes that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from salted caramel and white chocolate raspberry truffle to mango key lime and fresh banana cream.

The restaurant will debut its new Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans on July 30. This creamy cheesecake is loaded with chocolate chip pecan cookie dough and topped with cookie dough frosting.

For every slice of Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans sold through July 29, 2024, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, a hunger-relief organization dedicated to ending hunger through a network of meal programs and food banks.

Visit thecheesecakefactory.com.

Adela’s Country Eatery

Adela’s Country Eatery (45-1151 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. 2) is known for its dry noodles in flavors like avocado, breadfruit, Okinawan sweet potato and taro, but be sure to add one of the eatery’s housemade cheesecakes to your takeout order. Cheesecakes are baked from scratch and are available in a variety of flavors like ube, guava, macadamia-crusted cheesecake with blueberry topping and more.

Call 808-236-2366 or visit adelascountryeatery.com.

Island Vintage Wine Bar

Located in Royal Hawaiian Center, Island Vintage Wine Bar (2301 Kalakaua Ave.) is known for its farm-to-table menu featuring local ingredients, as well as its extensive selection of 40-plus wines for pairing.

The eatery’s Basque cheesecake comes in seasonal flavors like ube and Basque cheesecake topped with a lilikoi butter sauce paired with Hawaiian honey and king durian fruit mead from Mānoa Honey & Mead in Wahiawa.

Call 808-799-9463 or visit islandvintagewinebar.com.

Otto Cake

This Kaimuki biz (1127 12th Ave.) features more than 200 cheesecake flavors (the selection rotates). All of the cheesecakes are baked from scratch, and nine flavors are featured daily in the bakery. Popular flavors include orange chocolate chip, amazing plain and lilikoi. Cheesecakes are sold by the slice, but sometimes whole cheesecakes in specific flavors are available.

Call 808-834-6886 or visit ottocake.com.

Ayla’s Patisserie

Ayla’s Patisserie (4850 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. D404) opened in Kapolei last year with the mission of bringing delectable Japanese desserts to West Oahu, according to owner Victor Jian.

“I have always wanted to open a Japanese bakery and use classic pastry techniques to accentuate the subtle sweetness of traditional modern Japanese pastries,” he says.

The biz features cream puffs, rolls, cakes and Japanese soufflé cheesecakes. Its cheesecakes are a customer favorite and come in flavors like original, tropical soufflé (mango or pineapple) and strawberry guava.

Call 808-892-1121 or visit aylaspatisserie.com.

DECK.

Located in Queen Kapiolani Hotel (150 Kapahulu Ave.), DECK. offers Basque cheesecakes, which have become the most often-ordered item on the dessert menu. The caramelized cousin of the classic New York-style cheesecake, Basque cheesecakes are defined by their signature, slightly cracked, delicately burnt exterior. They’re baked at higher temperatures, resulting in a cheesecake that’s creamy on the inside, darker on the outside and less dense (and less sweet) than its American counterpart.

DECK.’s dessert features an oven-baked light cream cheese with a burnt surface, caramelized bananas and lime zest.

Call 808-556-2435 or go online to deckwaikiki.com.

kulu kulu

Bakery kulu kulu (various locations) is known for its Japanese pastries — including signature desserts like strawberry shortcake, soufflé cheesecake and Diamond Head cream puffs — and cakes. Its fluffy Japanese-style cheesecakes are gluten-free and are a customer favorite.

Visit kulukulucake.com.

Upstairs at Pier 38

Upstairs at Pier 38 (1129 N. Nimitz Hwy.) is known for its fresh seafood and scenic views of Honolulu harbor, but be sure to save room for dessert — its Basque cheesecake is to die for. It’s served with raspberry coulis, sea salt caramel and macerated berries.

Call 808-550-3740 or visit upstairspier38.com.

El Cielo Tapas and Wine Bar by Chef Masa

This recently opened Spanish tapas and wine bar (346 Lewers St. Ste. 1F) offers savory small plates designed for sharing, such as shrimp ajillo, octopus a la gallega and chicken liver pate. Don’t skip dessert — its housemade ube Basque cheesecake with whipped mascarpone is a customer favorite.

Call 808-772-4533 or visit elcielo-hawaii.com.