Korean barbecue cravings

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 1:45 p.m.
  • Combo #1 ($22.95) and Combo #2 ($19.95) at Seoul Food. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • Expect a variety of high-quality meats at Million Restaurant at Kapiolani. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • Best Drive-In Special ($18.95). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • Dong Yang Inn Special ($28.75). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

Sometimes the craving for kalbi, meat jun and japchae hits hard. Whether you're craving K-barbecue plates or the DIY grilling experience, check out the following.

