Korean barbecue cravings

Sometimes the craving for kalbi, meat jun and japchae hits hard. Whether you’re craving K-barbecue plates or the DIY grilling experience, check out the following.

Seoul Food

This recently opened Wahiawa spot is known for its Korean homestyle fried chicken and barbecue plates.

Popular plate lunches include kalbi ($23.95), barbecue chicken ($15.95) and meat jun ($15.95). If you want a little of everything, go for combo #1 ($22.95) with kalbi, barbecue beef, barbecue chicken and fried mandoo. Combo #2 ($19.95) is also a customer favorite; it includes a choice of two (selections include meat jun, barbecue chicken, spicy chicken, fish jun, fried mandoo, zucchini jun, spicy pork, barbecue beef and chicken katsu).

Pro tip: Call in your order ahead of time to avoid a long line.

SEOUL FOOD

Wahiawa Shopping Center

823 California Ave., Wahiawa

808-622-1098

Million Restaurant at Kapiolani

Million Restaurant at Kapiolani is known for barbecue grilling sets and high-quality meats. Choose from bestselling options like Million Set 2 ($74.99) with beef outside skirt, wagyu brisket, beef tongue and pork belly, or Million Set 4 ($79.95), which includes premium ribs and wagyu brisket.

But wait, there’s more — the all-day menu is huge and features popular dishes like soondubu jjigae ($17.95), bulgogi dolsot bibimbap ($20.95), fish jun ($25.95), meat jun ($25.95), kalbi ($42.95) and more.

MILLION RESTAURANT AT KAPIOLANI

871 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

808-200-4385

Instagram: @millionrestaurantkapiolani

Best Drive-In

This locally owned and operated business opens early (5 a.m.) and also offers catering.

Plate lunches come with a choice of four veggies and two scoops of rice. If you’re there early, you can even take advantage of the Best Drive-In breakfast special ($7.75), which comes with two eggs, choice of Spam, Portuguese sausage, Vienna sausage, ham or bacon with two scoops of rice and toast. Get some of the combo plates to try a little bit of everything. Popular choices include Best Drive-In special ($18.95) — a sampler with kalbi, barbecue chicken, fish jun, meat jun, fried mandoo, squash jun, four vegetables and two scoops of rice — kalbi and barbecue chicken combo plate ($17.75), and chicken katsu plate ($15.75).

BEST DRIVE-IN

111 Sand Island Access Road Ste. 19, Honolulu

808-847-2378

bestdrivein.com

Instagram: @bestdrivein

Dong Yang Inn

Dong Yang Inn is a neighborhood staple. The biz is known for its seasoned kalbi ($24.75) and meat jun with spicy sauce ($16.75), but the menu is extensive with something for everyone.

If you want a sampler, get the Dong Yang Inn special ($28.75), which includes kalbi, barbecue meat, barbecue chicken, meat jun, shrimp, fish jun and fried mandoo.

Other popular options include combination with kalbi ($25.85) and the two-choice combo ($18.75). The latter plate features your choice of barbecue meat, barbecue chicken, meat or fish jun, fried or steamed mandoo, shrimp, zucchini, spicy pork, spicy chicken, pork katsu or chicken katsu.

DONG YANG INN

546 Olive Ave., Wahiawa

808-621-5031