This simple yet stunning salad celebrates the beauty of summer tomatoes and highlights their sweetness with a rich, tangy sesame vinaigrette. A mild, buttery California-style olive oil will meld well with soy sauce and sesame oil, so avoid using a spicier olive oil that may be bitter. The dress ing and tomatoes can both be prepared separately a few hours ahead and kept refrigerated. The tomatoes will release juices as they sit, which can dilute the dressing, so serve the salad with extra dressing on the side for a fresh hit of umami. Leftover dressing can be refrigerated for up to one week and is delicious drizzled over rice, roasted chicken and green salads.

Sesame Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 6 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

• 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, plus more to taste

• 3 pounds mixed tomatoes, large tomatoes chopped or sliced and small tomatoes halved

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1/4 cup chopped basil

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine olive oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic and sugar; whisk to combine.

Arrange the tomatoes on a serving platter and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with half of the dressing and top with basil. Serve the remaining dressing on the side.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 6-8.